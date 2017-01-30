Mid-Michigan leaders forge reaction to Trump immigration ban
Local governments and law enforcement officials across the country are trying to figure out how to navigate President Donald Trump's Executive Order on immigration. Today at Lansing Community College Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero met with city officials and they drafted a statement opposing the immigration ban.
