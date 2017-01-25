Michigan suspends license of gymnastics doc accused of abuse
Michigan has suspended the medical license of a doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Wednesday that it served an order Tuesday to immediately suspend Dr. Larry Nassar's license to practice as an osteopathic physician.
