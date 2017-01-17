Michigan schools can apply for Wellness Award for promoting healthy lifestyles
LANSING, Mich. Michigan schools that are taking action to promote healthy eating, physical activity and tobacco-free lifestyles are encouraged to apply for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 2017 School Wellness Award.
