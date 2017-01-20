Michigan residents hit the road for W...

Michigan residents hit the road for Womena s March

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Dozens of women are gearing up to head to D.C. for the "Women's March" and they say the first step to having their voices heard, starts with tonight's bus ride. "Definitely looking forward to it, I've had my ticket for a while so we've got a good crew so we're all excited," said Jenna Losey, participant in the Women's March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec 24 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC