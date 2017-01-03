Michigan issues RFP to address health disparities in communities across the state
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services , Health Disparities Reduction and Minority Health Program, has released a Request for Proposals for one-time project funds of $10,000 apiece to applicants interested in developing collaborative projects designed to achieve health equity for Michigan's racial and ethnic populations.
