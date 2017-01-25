Michigan Human Trafficking Commission to hold its first meeting of the year
The Commission was created by Attorney General Bill Schuette to take on what he calls the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal industry in Michigan. The meeting will be held in the training room of the G. Mennen Williams Building on Ottawa Street in Downtown Lansing.
