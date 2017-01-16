Michigan guide helps you say 2,200 people, places or things
The state of Michigan wants to help residents and visitors pronounce the names of 2,200 people, places and things in or connected to the Great Lakes State - from Aaliyah to Zilwaukee . The Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library recently created the " You Say it How in Michigan ?" guide, with audio and phonetic pronunciations.
