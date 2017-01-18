Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Announces...
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development today announced a new competitive grant opportunity for the state's county fairs to make building and other capital improvements to their fairground facilities.
