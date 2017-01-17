Michigan Civil Rights Commission to Meet Monday, January 23 in Lansing
Lansing The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a regular business meeting at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 23 at the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, 110 W. Michigan Avenue, Suite 800, Lansing, 48933. At the meeting, Commissioners will receive updates on several Michigan Department of Civil Rights initiatives.
