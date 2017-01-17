Michigan Civil Rights Commission to M...

Michigan Civil Rights Commission to Meet Monday, January 23 in Lansing

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

Lansing The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will hold a regular business meeting at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 23 at the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, 110 W. Michigan Avenue, Suite 800, Lansing, 48933. At the meeting, Commissioners will receive updates on several Michigan Department of Civil Rights initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec 24 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,975 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC