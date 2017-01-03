Metro Detroit manufacturers can apply for new apprenticeship training ...
Jan. 26 webinar will explain how funding is available to employers willing to join Michigan Advanced Technician Training apprentice program LANSING, Mich . - Metro Detroit manufacturers can benefit from a new grant program designed to reduce training costs and increase the number of apprentices in the Michigan Advanced Technician Training program.
