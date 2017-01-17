MDHHS seeks applicants to install or replace community fluoridation systems
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Oral Health Program today announced project funds of up to $24,000 each for communities seeking to purchase and install new or replacement water fluoridation equipment.
