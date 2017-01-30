Marijuana grow house catches fire, le...

Marijuana grow house catches fire, leaves four dogs dead

Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Fire crews got the alert around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a single home fire on the 6100 block of Glenrose in north Lansing. Fire officials say they believe the house was used to grow marijuana and the extra security measures made it hard to put out the flames.

Lansing, MI

