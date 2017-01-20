Lansing woman charged in bank robbery
Ashley Christie is charged with robbing the Fifth Third Bank on the 5600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Christie is charged with one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Bank Robbery and one count of Habitual Offender. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
