Lansing woman charged in bank robbery

Ashley Christie is charged with robbing the Fifth Third Bank on the 5600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Christie is charged with one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Bank Robbery and one count of Habitual Offender. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.

