Lansing police turn to public in search for serial shoplifter
Police say, the man has stolen items from multiple stores for at least the last two months, and has been using a gray sedan as his getaway vehicle. Anyone with information on the man or the car is encouraged to leave a tip with Crimestoppers by 517-483-STOP.
