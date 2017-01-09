Lansing man faces murder charge after...

Lansing man faces murder charge after fight

Monday Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Police tell 6 News that this all began with a fight at a home on the 500 block of South Butler just after 10:00 p.m. Friday. Lansing Police detectives continue their investigation and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Joel Johnson at 517-483-4484 or call Crime Stoppers at 483-7867.

Lansing, MI

