Lansing Man Arrested After Robbing Pi...

Lansing Man Arrested After Robbing Pizza Delivery Employee in Owosso

Yesterday

A 19 year-old Lansing man was recently arrested after robbing a pizza delivery person at gunpoint and stealing his car. Police found the vehicle traveling on M-52 near Grand River.

