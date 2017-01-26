Judge throws out terrorism charge in ...

Judge throws out terrorism charge in courtroom attack

A judge has dismissed a terrorism charge against a man caught on courtroom video trying to attack a Lansing-area prosecutor with a metal shank hidden in his sleeve. The decision handed down by Ingham County Circuit Judge William Collette on Wednesday leaves intact two other charges against 35-year-old Joshua Harding of Okemos.

