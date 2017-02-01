Jim DeLine, Lansinga s former internal auditor, throws hat in the ring for city council
Jim DeLine, former internal auditor for the city of Lansing, has thrown his hat in the ring for the Lansing City Council. DeLine said he's running for the 2nd Ward seat, currently represented by Tina Houghton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
