Gretchen Whitmer To Headline Rally In Brighton

One of the candidates seeking the Democratic Party's 2018 nomination for governor will headline a rally planned by progressive groups in Livingston County later this month. The January 21st rally is timed to coincide with events being held around the state and in Washington, D.C. - the day after the inauguration of President Elect Donald Trump.

