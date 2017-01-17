Gretchen Whitmer, about 8,000 attend March on Lansing
About 8,000 people crowded in front of the Michigan Capitol on Saturday - some backed up across the street and others on rooftops. The March on Lansing, a sister event to the Women's March on Washington in Washington, D.C. also on Saturday, was held at 1 p.m. The website for the march states the goal was to be "a peaceful demonstration in opposition to the wave of hate crimes and violence, and threats of official discrimination that have proliferated following the election."
