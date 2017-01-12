Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan...
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Thomas Cameron of Northville Township as well as the reappointments of Jeffrie Cape of West Bloomfield, Jim Fink of Ypsilanti and Cris Sullivan of Potterville to the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC