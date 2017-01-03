Gov. Rick Snyder appoints Kevin Elsenheimer to 13th Circuit Court
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Kevin Elsenheimer to the 13th Circuit Court, which covers Antrim, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau counties.
