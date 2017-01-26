German regulator OKs Emergent Bio's large-scale BioThrax...

German regulator OKs Emergent Bio's l...

The Germany Federal Ministry of Health's Paul-Ehrlich-Institut has approved Emergent BioSolutions' large-scale Lansing, MI-based manufacturing site, Building 55, that will make its anthrax vaccine BioThrax. The approval allows product made there to be marketed in Germany, the only anthrax vaccine so licensed.

