Former lawmaker Todd Courser in court today

State Rep. Todd Courser, R-Lapeer, testifies before a House committee, Wednesday, Sept 9, 2015, in Lansing, Mich. Courser, who tried to cover up his extramarital affair with Rep. Cindy Gamrat, R-Plainwell, says he's sorry and a censure would give him a chance to restore his dignity and rebuild the public's trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.