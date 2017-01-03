Extended stay hotel, retail developme...

Extended stay hotel, retail development proposed in Kalamazoo Township

Read more: MLive.com

Dubbed "The Shops at Main West," the project would be built on 7.3 acres on the former campus of Davenport University, at 4201 W. Main St. Representatives of Lansing real-estate developer Boji Group LLC discussed its plan with the Kalamazoo Township Planning Commission during a public hearing Thursday. The site plan includes a 95-room extended stay hotel, three street-facing buildings for retail businesses, an office building and 360 parking spaces.

