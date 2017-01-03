Democrat Gretchen Whitmer expected to file in 2018 governor's race Tuesday
Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is expected to formally put her name in for Michigan's 2018 gubernatorial race this week, a source with her prospective campaign confirmed. Whitmer, who most recently served as interim Ingham County Prosecutor and was formerly the state Senate Minority Leader, is expected to file paperwork with Secretary of State for the gubernatorial race Tuesday afternoon.
