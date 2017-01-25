Census in Lansing bringing hope to the homeless
Through the day and night, Lansing officials work to gather the number of homeless in the community, in order to receive state funds fro assistance. Local shelters and officials are collecting the number of people who go to sleep each night without a roof over the heads, or rely on shelters for warmth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC