Celebration in Lansing marks Michigana s 180th birthday
A birthday celebration takes place on Thursday, the anniversary of Michigan's admission into the Union on Jan. 26, 1837. Gov. Rick Snyder, Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, Attorney General Bill Schuette and other top elected state officials are holding a ceremony in the Capitol building in Lansing.
