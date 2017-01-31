Capital Area Humane Society lands $65K grant
The Clinic will provide basic exams and treatment of common and chronic conditions, such as skin conditions, ear infections, worms, fleas, wounds, etc., for pets of eligible owners. The goal is to make it easier for pet owners with few financial resources to provide quality healthcare for their pets.
