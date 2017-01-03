Brighton Awards Bid for Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade
The Brighton City Council approved the awarding of a bid to overhaul and make over half-a-million dollars in improvements to the wastewater treatment plant. The five bids were substantially higher than earlier estimates, but in the end council felt it had no alternative but to have all of the work done, and not piece meal, which could have posed risk.
