Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces East Lansing, MI Location Opening This Spring
Blaze Pizza announced today plans to open an East Lansing, Michigan location, on Michigan State University's campus, at 437 E. Grand River Ave. The new artisanal pizza concept will be located in the State News building. Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC