Bill allowing landlords to ban medical marijuana smoking officially on Snyder's desk
Among them is a bill that would allow landlords to include a provision in their leases preventing tenants from smoking or growing medical marijuana. Bill sponsor Republican Senator Rick Jones said the legislation protects fellow tenants and landlords from smoke and damage to buildings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC