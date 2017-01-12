Authorities bust alleged drug ring started by stolen prescription pad

Ten people from mid-Michigan are facing felony charges for their alleged role in what Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is calling an opioid drug ring. At the center of the ring is Lansing resident Jennifer Bicego, 30, who is accused of illegally obtaining a prescription pad from a doctor's office she used to work at, according to a news release from Schuette's office.

