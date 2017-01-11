Arrest made in suspicious death of La...

Arrest made in suspicious death of Lansing woman

12 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

What began as an investigation into the welfare of a Lansing woman has resulted in a homicide and the arrest of a suspect on a felony warrant. Tuesday morning officers went to the 200 block of East Mount Hope in Lansing to check on 54-year-old Dolores Drouillard.

