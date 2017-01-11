AG Schuette charges 10 in Lansing-area opioid ring

The charges were filed following an investigation completed by Schuette's Health Care Fraud Division after a complaint was referred to them by the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Squad, a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement team that serves Ingham, Clinton and Eaton Counties. Investigators say 30-year-old Jennifer Bicego of Lansing allegedly obtained a prescription pad from a doctor's office where she had previously worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.