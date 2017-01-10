18 females sue former MSU gymnastics ...

18 females sue former MSU gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse

Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University. The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar was filed Tuesday in federal court in western Michigan.

Lansing, MI

