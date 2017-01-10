18 females sue former MSU gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse
A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by him, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University. The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar was filed Tuesday in federal court in western Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec 24
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC