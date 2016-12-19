Protests Erupt As Wisconsin, Michigan Electors Vote Trump
Any chance of a long-shot " Hamilton elector" rebellion toward a more moderate GOP presidential option likely would require electors from nearby states Wisconsin and Michigan to join in and disavow Trump. That wasn't the case on Monday afternoon, as electors in both states unanimously stuck to the script - although they had to do it in the face of stern and vocal protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec 20
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec 11
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec 10
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|Dawn noble
|8
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC