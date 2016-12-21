Post offices packed for the holidays
Stacks of huge boxes and last-minute Christmas cards: a common sight at the post office this time of year, even on a Sunday. "We've opened the past three Sundays because we knew people were going to be out and about shopping and buying those Christmas gifts and packages," said Sabrina Todd with the U.S. Postal Service in Lansing, Michigan.
