New laws, taking effect Tuesday, will regulate Michigan's medical marijuana industry
The three laws taking effect will legalize medical marijuana dispensaries, regulate growing and processing facilities and extend legal protections to registered patients who prefer to use non-smokable forms of the drug, including edibles and oils. It's the first major update to Michigan's medical marijuana laws since voters approved legalizing pot for medicinal purposes in 2008.
