Michigan electors facing pressure ahead of electoral college vote

"I've had people talk about putting a bullet in the back of my mouth, sending me pictures of noose's saying that if I don't do the right thing they'll get me, talked about burning my family and myself, just generally very nasty messages," says Michael Banerian, one of Michigan's Electors. Banerian is among the 16 electoral college members from our state- who is set to make Donald Trump's victory in Michigan official on Monday.

