Michigan Court of Appeals Holds that Schools May Ban Firearms from School Property
In two published decisions, issued on December 16, 2016, the Michigan Court of Appeals has held that schools and school districts have the legal authority to forbid the possession of firearms on school premises. The cases arose from the Ann Arbor and Clio school districts, and sprang from a 2012 Court of Appeals decision.
