Man stabbed overnight, Lansing police investigating
According to Lansing Police it happened shortly after 4:00am at 3200 S. Washington Avenue, which is the street address for the South Washington Park apartment complex. Officers say the attack happened outside of the building somewhere on the grounds, and that there is no threat to public at this time.
