Lisa Lyons bids Lansing farewell, prepares for role as county clerk
After six years representing portions of Kent and Ionia counties in the Michigan Legislature, State Rep. Lisa Posthumus Lyons, R-Alto, is coming home. Elected to three consecutive terms representing the 86th District in the Michigan House of Representatives, Lyons was unable to run for reelection due to state term limits.
