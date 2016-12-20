Lansing police searching for suspect in Citgo robbery

The Citgo gas station, located on the 4000 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd was robbed at gunpoint on Monday around 8:30 p.m. Police only have a vague description of the suspect at this time, but are searching for surveillance video and descriptions of both the man and his vehicle. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.

