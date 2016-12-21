Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation co...

Gov. Rick Snyder signs legislation compensating individuals who have been wrongfully imprisoned

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Individuals who have been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime will now receive compensation under legislation signed today by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec 20 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec 11 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec 10 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Nov '16 Dawn noble 8
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC