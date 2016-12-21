Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the State Transportation Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the reappointments of Chuck Moser of Drummond Island and Todd Wyett of Charlevoix to the State Transportation Commission.
