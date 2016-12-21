Four More Officials Charged with Felonies in Flint Water Crisis Debacle
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged the four officials with multiple felony crimes including conspiracy to commit false pretenses and false pretenses over their roles in the crisis. Each of those charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.
