Four More Officials Charged with Felo...

Four More Officials Charged with Felonies in Flint Water Crisis Debacle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged the four officials with multiple felony crimes including conspiracy to commit false pretenses and false pretenses over their roles in the crisis. Each of those charges carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec 20 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec 11 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec 10 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Nov '16 Dawn noble 8
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC