Customers, staff at Secretary of State offices donate 10 tons of food to Harvest Gathering
LANSING, Mich. Secretary of State Ruth Johnson today announced that SOS branch offices collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and $7,000 during the 2016 Harvest Gathering food drive.
