Broad Museum Seeks New Home for Kresge Collection

Michigan State University's Broad Art Museum is planning to lease a space across Grand River Avenue where it will showcase art from the former Kresge Art Museum, the Broad's new director, Marc-Olivier Wahler, said in an interview with City Pulse Nov. 17. Wahler called the former Kresge collection "a pillar of the museum." He hopes to secure the space in 2017 "if all goes well."

