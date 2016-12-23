Big tip surprises diner waitperson
The manager and waitperson at Dan's Coney Island on the 5600 block of South Pennsylvania in Lansing was having car troubles and buying holiday gifts was beyond her budget. This random act of kindness is turning Ivory's holiday around and she is hoping to pay it forward for someone else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
